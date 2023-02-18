Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi murder case: Sahil and Nikki had temple wedding in 2020, marriage certificate recovered

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki's marriage during the remand, sources in the Delhi Police said. Since Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage, they fixed his wedding in December 2022 and hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki.

    Delhi murder case Sahil and Nikki got married in 2020 marriage certificate recovered gcw
    Even as Delhi Police continue to unearth gory details in the Najafgarh murder case, another information has come to light. According to Delhi Police sources, accused Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in October 2020. Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki's marriage during the remand, sources in the Delhi Police said.

    Since Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage, they fixed his wedding in December 2022 and hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources in Delhi Police.

    On February 10, Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled his partner Nikki and placed her dead corpse in a refrigerator at his dhaba (restaurant) in southwest Delhi. The following day, he wed a different lady, according to the authorities.

    According to the authorities, "His father has also been arrested on suspicion of aiding him in the plot."

    Sources claimed that Sahil had collaborated on the murder plan with members of his family and associates. The Crime Branch arrested Virender Singh, Sahil's father, his two siblings, and his two acquaintances after interrogating them. Virender Singh was charged with criminal plot under Section 120B of the Indian Criminal Code after police discovered that he knew his son was suspected of killing Yadav.

    The incident was discovered on February 14, four days after the crime was committed, when Gehlot admitted to it while being held by police and showed them where the victim's corpse was hidden—in a refrigerator—in his restaurant.

    During the course of the inquiry, Sahil allegedly admitted to officers that Nikki discovered about his secretly planned wedding for February 10th. An argument ensued between the couple in which Sahil allegedly strangled Nikki with a data cable kept in his car.

