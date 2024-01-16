Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala

    A Nihang Sikh, identified as Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math, allegedly killed a young man at a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala district, citing suspicions of sacrilege. He posted a video on social media taking responsibility for the killing

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    A Nihang Sikh named Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math allegedly killed a young man at a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala district, citing suspicions of sacrilege. Math went on to share a video on social media taking responsibility for the killing, claiming that the victim had confessed to being sent to commit sacrilege. The accused has barricaded himself within the premises of the Chaura Khooh gurdwara in Phagwara town.

    A senior police officer confirmed the incident, stating, "A Nihang Sikh killed a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib over suspicions of sacrilege. Investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said.

    Math, the accused in the case, recorded a video of the youth before reportedly committing the murder and subsequently barricaded himself inside the gurdwara. Math asserted that the individual confessed in the video to being sent to the gurdwara for sacrilege. Police recovered the body of the youth suspected of committing sacrilege at the gurdwara. However, his identity remains unknown. As of now, the accused has not been apprehended.

    This marks the second episode of violence involving Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala within the past three months. In November, a policeman lost his life when a group of Nihangs opened fire at police officers attempting to clear encroachments within a gurdwara, which had become a focal point of dispute between two factions. Five individuals were arrested in connection with that incident.

    Nihangs, members of a Sikh warrior group with roots tracing back to the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, are recognizable by their distinctive blue robes and often carry traditional weapons such as swords. Over the years, they have been implicated in various gruesome killings, many of which are associated with allegations of sacrilege.

    In a disturbing incident in 2020, during the height of the COVID lockdown, a group of Nihangs severed a policeman's hand with a sword in Patiala after he requested them to present mandatory 'movement passes.' The investigation into the recent gurdwara killing is ongoing, shedding light on the complex challenges surrounding such incidents involving religious sentiments.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch anr

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-398 January 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-398 January 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: '25 secret accounts for CPM in Karuvannur Bank': ED claims black money transaction of Rs 100 crore anr

    Kerala: '25 secret accounts for CPM in Karuvannur Bank': ED claims black money transaction of Rs 100 crore

    Delhi grapples with dense fog, flights and railway services disrupted

    Delhi grapples with dense fog, flights and railway services disrupted

    Joint CBI-NIA-ED team to head to UK to expedite extradition of fugutives: Report

    Joint CBI-NIA-ED team to head to UK to expedite extradition of fugutives: Report

    Recent Stories

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Makar Sankranti and movie's success party RBA

    'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Makar Sankranti and movie's success party

    Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus first Republican contest of US Presidential race gcw

    Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus, first Republican contest of US Presidential race

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch anr

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's marches towards Rs 200 crore RBA

    'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's marches towards Rs 200 crore

    'Animal': Co-producer moves to Delhi HC seeking stay on OTT release RKK

    'Animal': Co-producer moves to Delhi HC seeking stay on OTT release

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon