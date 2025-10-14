Only the first valid report per NHAI toilet each day qualifies for the reward. Each vehicle registration number is eligible to claim this reward only once. All submissions are verified for authenticity.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Here’s a win-win for highway travelers: the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is rewarding vigilant commuters for keeping the toll plaza toilets clean! Until October 31, 2025, you can earn Rs 1,000 FASTag recharge simply by reporting unhygienic toilet conditions. Each National Highway toilet can only be considered for the reward once per day, no matter how many people report it. If multiple users submit images of the same facility on the same day, only the first valid submission through the Rajmargyatra app will qualify.

To be eligible, photos must be clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped, captured directly through the app. Any manipulated, duplicate, or previously reported images will be disqualified. All entries will undergo AI-assisted screening and, where needed, manual verification to ensure authenticity.

How to Cash In?

Snap a geo-tagged, time-stamped photo of the dirty toilet using the latest Rajmargyatra app.

Enter your name, location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), and mobile number.

Submit it and voila! Rs 1,000 is credited to your FASTag account.

Things to Note

Only toilets under NHAI jurisdiction qualify; dhabas, private fuel stations, and other public toilets don’t count.

Each VRN can claim the reward once only, and each toilet is eligible just once per day, no matter how many reports it gets.

Only clear, original photos will be accepted; AI and manual checks will verify all submissions.

So, next time you’re on the highway and spot a messy loo, don’t just frown—click, report, and earn! Clean highways and a little extra cash? Now that’s a road trip bonus worth bragging about.