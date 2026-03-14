Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi accused CM Hemant Soren's aides of black marketing LPG. He denied any shortage, assuring PM Modi's involvement. Congress' K Suresh countered, stating the govt is downplaying a serious fuel crisis.

BJP Accuses Soren's Associates of Black Marketing

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi on Saturday slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that his own associates are engaged in black marketing in several parts of the country. Speaking to reporters on the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country, he stressed that there is no shortage of gas, underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively monitoring the situation and assured that proper steps are being taken to ensure citizens comfort.

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"Ask the Chief Minister how much gas and fuel are consumed here daily versus how much is being supplied. His duty is to curb black marketing. Currently, in several parts of the country, his own associates are engaged in black marketing. In Uttar Pradesh, 55 to 56 filled gas cylinders were recovered from an individual. These people are attempting to create a situation of anarchy. There is no shortage of gas. People should not panic. The Prime Minister is actively involved. He will not allow the people of the country to face any hardship...," Marandi said.

Congress Claims Government Downplaying Crisis

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh claimed that the government continues to downplay the crisis, asserting there is "nothing to worry about", although numerous hotels and businesses have reportedly shut down due to the fuel shortage.

"The LPG and CNG crisis in the country is very serious. The Govt is not revealing the real situation. Many of the hotels and other businesses have closed. The situation is very serious. But the government is saying that there is nothing to worry about. At the same time, restaurants & hotel owners are saying that the situation is serious. The Govt is misleading the people of the nation," Suresh told ANI.

Government Response to LPG Shortage

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. (ANI)