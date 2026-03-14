Delhi Police arrested proclaimed offender and shooter of the Kapil Sangwan gang, Lucky alias Bhawani, in Haryana. He was wanted in murder and extortion cases. In a separate case, another proclaimed offender involved in burglary was also nabbed.

Delhi Police arrested a proclaimed offender and the shooter of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang at Mahendergarh in Haryana on Wednesday.

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According to the Delhi Police, the accused, Lucky alias Bhawani, was absconding from trial and had an active Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by a Dwarka court. Lucky was previously involved in a daylight murder case in Ujwa village, Delhi, and is a henchman for the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. He was also involved in an extortion-related firing incident in the Bijwasan area.

After being released from jail, he resumed contact with associates of the Nandu gang. Consequently, the Special Staff of Dwarka District were tasked with monitoring recently released criminals and individuals associated with various gangs.

On March 11, the team received information that Lucky, a sharpshooter for the Nandu gang, was frequently visiting Ambala Jail to meet his associate, Dharmender Rana. Reports indicated that the accused was residing in his native village and planning to resume gang-related activities.

Acting on this intelligence, the police team tracked him to Mahendergarh, Haryana. Based on human intelligence, the Delhi Police apprehended Lucky. Proceedings under Section 84 of the BNSS had been initiated against him by the court in connection with the Bijwasan extortion firing case. The accused was subsequently produced before the court and was sent to jail.

Another Proclaimed Offender Nabbed in Burglary Case

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Proclaimed Offenders (PO) Cell of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) in the West District of Delhi Police on March 13 arrested a proclaimed offender in a burglary case.

According to police, a special team of the PO Cell AATS/West was constituted to trace and arrest proclaimed offenders. On March 8, the team launched an operation to trace a proclaimed offender in a burglary case registered in 2020. The accused had been declared a proclaimed offender by the JMFC-06 Court at Tis Hazari Courts on September 27, 2025.

During the operation, the team received a secret tip-off that the accused was present in the JJ Colony Sawda area. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Junaid, alias Junny.

Police said the accused was previously involved in eight criminal cases. (ANI)