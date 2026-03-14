Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the Phool Dei festival with his family. He highlighted the festival's importance in reflecting the state's rich folk culture, respect for nature, and the arrival of the spring season.

Phool Dei Celebrations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the traditional folk festival Phool Dei with his family at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. On the occasion, he extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state. His wife, Geeta Pushkar Dhami, was also present.

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The festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and according to traditional customs. Children dressed in traditional attire placed flowers and rice on the doorstep of the house and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity. They also sang traditional folk songs.

The Chief Minister welcomed the children and presented them with gifts.

'A Collective Responsibility'

The Chief Minister said that the festival of Phool Dei reflects the rich folk culture, traditions, and respect for nature in the state. He added that the festival marks the arrival of spring and conveys a message of nature's beauty and renewed energy in life. "It also reminds people to always express gratitude to nature," CM Dhami added.

He further said that the folk culture and traditional festivals of Uttarakhand are part of the state's cultural heritage, and preserving them is a "collective responsibility of everyone". He emphasised that such festivals should be celebrated with enthusiasm so that they "reach future generations and keep the state's folk culture alive"

The Chief Minister added that the festival of Phool Dei, which conveys the message of gratitude toward nature, welcoming the spring season, and preserving folk culture, inspires people to stay connected with their roots and introduce future generations to these invaluable traditions.

CM Attends Farmers' Fair

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the 119th All India Farmers' Fair and Agricultural Industry Exhibition being held at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (ANI)