Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the government over the LPG cylinder shortage, claiming 40% of the hotel industry has shut. He accused the BJP of focusing on elections and failing in international politics, which he says caused the crisis.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Central and Maharashtra government over the shortage of LPG cylinders, accusing them of spreading "a false narrative" and "engrossing" themselves in the election campaign rather than addressing the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Raut Blames Govt's 'Failure'

Sanjay Raut claimed that 40 per cent of the hotel industry has shut down due to the shortage, and people are queuing up while the government remains "silent". He blamed the BJP's "failure" in international politics for the current situation. "The governments at both the state and central levels are spreading rumours that everything is running smoothly. On the other hand, BJP leaders are currently engrossed in election campaigning in the South. The hotel industry has shut down by 40 per cent. Yet, Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister have not uttered a single word regarding this. Just as queues formed during demonetization, similar queues are forming now," he said.

"All of this is happening because this government has proven to be a failure in the realm of international politics. With what face do you intend to engage in dialogue with Iran? It is imperative to adopt a neutral stance and extend moral support to Iran; our diplomatic ties are not limited merely to facilitating the release of oil tankers," he added.

Further lashing out at the BJP, he said, "In Delhi, the slogan 'Narendrabhai gayab, cylinders gayab' (Narendrabhai is missing, and so are the gas cylinders) is currently resonating loudly. Who is supposed to convene a meeting to address this? The Prime Minister is currently unavailable."

Govt Assures Adequate Supply

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, stated that domestic LPG production has increased by 30 per cent compared to March 5. She noted that the country's refineries are currently producing 30 per cent more LPG to strengthen supply. "Uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of today; compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG. Regarding commercial cylinders, these have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to facilitate priority distribution. We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers," said Sujata Sharma. (ANI)