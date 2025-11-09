A busy week ahead as PM Modi visits Bhutan, Bihar heads to polls and India-Sri Lanka begin Mitra Shakti military exercise. Key ministerial visits in Odisha and Tamil Nadu and crucial talks in Kerala's health sector, mark week of politics, governance

This week, India’s calendar is packed with high-profile events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhutan (Nov 11–12) to inaugurate the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project and attend a global peace festival. Bihar will vote in the second phase of its assembly elections on Nov 11, while the Indo–Sri Lanka Mitra Shakti exercise begins in Belagavi on Nov 10. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Odisha for agricultural programmes, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin launches welfare projects, and Kerala’s government holds talks with doctors to avert a strike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. PM Modi to Visit Bhutan to Inaugurate Hydropower Project and Attend Global Peace Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan from November 11-12, continuing the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two close neighbours. During the visit, he will hold talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a major India-Bhutan partnership.

PM Modi will also attend celebrations for the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth King of Bhutan and offer prayers at the Tashichhodzong monastery, where sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India will be displayed. In addition, he will join the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu. The visit will also see discussions on two new railway projects — the Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samtse lines, linking India and Bhutan more closely. The trip highlights India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its diplomatic, cultural, and infrastructural ties with its Himalayan neighbour.

2. Bihar Gears Up for Second Phase of Assembly Elections on November 11

The political heat is rising in Bihar as 122 constituencies across 20 districts go to the polls on November 11, in the second phase of the state assembly elections. A total of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, are contesting this round. The first phase recorded a historic 64.66% voter turnout, the highest ever in the state. The BJP-led NDA, which won 42 of these seats in 2020, aims to retain power, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan eyes a comeback.

Security has been tightened across border districts near Nepal, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. DGP Vinay Kumar confirmed that nodal officers and inter-state coordination measures are in place to ensure peaceful polling. The vote counting will take place on November 14. With several new parties like Jan Suraaj entering the fray, this phase is expected to shape the final outcome of Bihar’s high-stakes election battle.

3. Indo-Sri Lanka ‘Exercise Mitra Shakti’ to Begin in Belagavi on November 10

The 11th edition of the annual India–Sri Lanka military exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ will take place at the Foreign Training Node in Belagavi, Karnataka, from November 10 to 23. The exercise aims to enhance joint operational readiness and build military cooperation between the two nations in urban and semi-urban environments. The Indian Army and the Sri Lanka Army will jointly train, focusing on counter-terrorism strategies, peacekeeping, and tactical operations. The ADGPI said the event strengthens regional stability and mutual trust.

Last year’s edition was held in Sri Lanka, with both sides exchanging best practices in counter-insurgency warfare. This year’s exercise comes at a crucial time when regional security dynamics are evolving, underscoring India’s growing defence partnerships in South Asia. The event also symbolises the deep friendship between the two neighbouring countries rooted in shared democratic values and maritime interests.

4. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Odisha on November 10

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Odisha on November 10 for a day-long programme aimed at boosting agricultural development and farmer welfare. He will be the Chief Guest at the ‘Mandia Dibasa’ (Millet Day) celebration in Bhubaneswar, highlighting the government’s initiatives to promote millets, natural farming, and rural income growth.

Later, he will interact directly with farmers in Cuttack district to hear about their challenges and experiences. Chouhan will also attend a strategic review meeting at the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute, focusing on national agricultural programmes such as the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission, and National Mission on Natural Farming. The visit reflects the Centre’s emphasis on sustainable agriculture, nutritional security, and empowering farmers with technology-driven solutions to ensure long-term productivity and food resilience.

5. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to Inaugurate Rs 767 Crore Welfare Projects on November 10

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Pudukkottai and Tiruchi districts on November 10 to launch several major welfare projects worth Rs 767 crore. In Pudukkottai, he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate completed projects at Mookambigai College of Engineering in Keeranur. Later in Tiruchi, he will open an ‘Anbu Solai’ day care centre for the elderly, featuring recreational, yoga, and physiotherapy facilities. These centres provide free meals, healthcare support, and companionship to senior citizens.

Currently, similar facilities operate in 10 municipal corporations across the state, including Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Stalin’s visit underlines the DMK government’s ongoing focus on welfare-driven governance, community care, and inclusive social development. The projects also aim to improve local infrastructure and public services, benefiting families and senior citizens across Tamil Nadu’s smaller cities and rural areas.

6. Kerala Govt to Hold Talks with Medical College Teachers to Avert Strike

The Kerala government will hold a crucial meeting on November 10 with the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) to prevent a proposed doctors’ strike. Health Minister Veena George will lead the talks, which focus on key demands including salary revision, new teaching posts, and workload reduction. The doctors have warned that the strike could disrupt medical education and patient care in government hospitals. Officials said the government is open to dialogue to find a practical solution.

The discussions will aim to balance doctors’ welfare with public healthcare needs. The health department stressed that constructive engagement is vital to avoid service interruptions. This development comes amid rising concerns about healthcare staffing shortages in the state. The outcome of Monday’s meeting will determine whether Kerala’s medical colleges continue normal operations or face an indefinite disruption.