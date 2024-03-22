Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhutanese youngsters perform on Garba song written by PM Modi to welcome him (WATCH)

    On Friday, a troupe of Bhutanese youths, clad in traditional Indian attire, showcased their talents by performing a Garba dance set to a song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    On Friday, a troupe of Bhutanese youths, clad in traditional Indian attire, showcased their talents by performing a Garba dance set to a song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This vibrant performance was a heartfelt welcome gesture extended to Modi, who had embarked on a two-day State visit to Bhutan.

    Modi's visit aimed to strengthen the longstanding and special relationship between India and Bhutan, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. As part of the official reception, the Bhutanese youth's performance captured Modi's attention, drawing his enthusiastic applause.

    Upon his arrival at Paro airport, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with a ceremonious red-carpet welcome, signifying the significance of his visit. Throughout his stay, Modi engaged in discussions to further solidify the bilateral ties between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation.

    At Paro airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly greeted by Tshering Tobgay, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, and received a ceremonial welcome. The warmth of the reception continued as Bhutanese citizens lined the entire 45-kilometer route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu, adorned with flags of both India and Bhutan, to extend their heartfelt welcome to Modi.

    The Bhutanese prime minister wrote on X in Hindi: "Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodi Ji."

    Prior to his arrival, Prime Minister Modi shared updates about his upcoming visit to Bhutan on social media platform X.

    In the capital city, extensive banners have been erected to express a warm welcome to the Indian Prime Minister.

    The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week.

    India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill", the statement emphasised.

    India and Bhutan initiated diplomatic relations in 1968, building upon the foundational Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949. This treaty, revised in February 2007, serves as the cornerstone of their enduring relationship.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
