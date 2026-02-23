The BJP is launching the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Assam from Feb 28 to connect with voters ahead of Assembly polls. The yatra will cover all constituencies, with top leaders highlighting the government's development work and welfare schemes.

BJP to Launch 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Assam as part of its mass outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The yatra is scheduled to commence on February 28 and will travel across all Assembly constituencies in Assam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the party's connect with citizens at the grassroots level and highlighting the developmental works and welfare initiatives undertaken by both the Central government and the Assam state government.

According to a top BJP source, "Senior party leaders are expected to participate in different phases of the yatra. Key leaders include BJP state president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other prominent leaders from the Centre and the state unit."

"During the yatra, public meetings, roadshows, and community interactions will be organised to inform people about key achievements in infrastructure development, welfare schemes, economic growth, and governance reforms. Party representatives will also gather public feedback and communicate future development priorities," he added.

The BJP leadership believes that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra will serve as an important platform to directly engage with citizens, reinforce public trust and build momentum in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Amit Shah Touts Development, Slams Congress

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's development record in Assam, asserting that what the Congress party could not achieve in fifty years, the BJP accomplished in just ten.

Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, Shah highlighted the government's infrastructure achievements, noting that in the last five years, Assam witnessed 14 kilometres of road constructed daily, hundreds of bridges completed and four major new bridges inaugurated.

"Congress ruled for years, but it did nothing for the development of Assam. What Congress could not do in fifty years, we did in ten years. In the last five years, 14 kilometres of road have been built in Assam every day... Almost hundreds, thousands of bridges were built, and four big new bridges," Shah said.

He stated that the BJP, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has spent the past decade preventing infiltration and reclaiming land. (ANI)