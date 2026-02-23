BJP spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal slammed HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi's 'anti-Himachal' remark, calling it political frustration. Jamwal blamed the state govt's failures for the discontinuation of the RDG and its rising debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal strongly criticised the recent statement made by State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, saying that labelling BJP leaders as "anti-Himachal" reflects political frustration and irresponsible rhetoric. He said that such repeated remarks indicate that the minister has lost composure and should focus on fulfilling the responsibility entrusted to him by the people rather than making unwarranted attacks on the opposition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jamwal Blames State Govt for Financial Woes

Referring to the issue of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Jamwal stated that the matter was discussed extensively in the Assembly for three consecutive days, where both the ruling party and the opposition presented their views, all of which are part of the official legislative record. He clarified that the BJP never said the grant should be stopped; rather, the real question is why it was discontinued. He alleged that the state government failed to present its case effectively before the Finance Commission, which contributed to the present situation.

Allegations of Extravagant Spending

He further pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission had already indicated a tapering of such grants, yet the state government neither reduced expenditure nor increased revenue sources. Instead, it allegedly expanded spending through appointments such as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, advisors, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), and additional legal officers.

According to Jamwal, the government is busy accommodating its associates while attempting to shift blame for its failures onto the BJP. He added that the Union Government has consistently supported Himachal Pradesh and recently released around Rs 286 crore as disaster relief assistance, but the state government continues to criticise the Centre rather than acknowledging this support.

'Contradictory' Claims on Self-Reliance Amidst Rising Debt

He also noted that the state's debt has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore within three years, yet the government continues to claim that Himachal Pradesh will become self-reliant by 2027, a contradiction that raises serious questions. Jamwal said the BJP had raised this issue in the Assembly and sought clarification from the Chief Minister on how self-reliance would be achieved despite rising debt, but no clear response was given.

Concerns Raised Over Political Decorum

He also alleged that ministers have been given a free hand to use inappropriate language against political opponents, which is against democratic decorum.

In conclusion, he said the BJP will continue to raise issues related to the state's interests and urged the government to improve governance and financial management instead of making baseless allegations against the opposition.