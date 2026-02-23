An ABVP-affiliated JNU student, Animesh Kumar, filed a police complaint alleging a group attacked him on campus. He stated he was assaulted while intervening in another student's assault and has submitted his medical report as evidence.

ABVP Student Alleges On-Campus Attack

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has lodged a complaint with the Vasant Kunj North police station in New Delhi alleging that he was attacked by a group of individuals in the early hours of Sunday inside the campus.

Animesh Kumar, a resident of Kaveri Hostel and student at JNU, stated in his complaint that the incident occurred while he was returning from a party. He said he had stopped briefly near the School of Languages Building-1 when he noticed a crowd allegedly assaulting another student. According to the complaint, Kumar attempted to intervene to stop the violence but was allegedly attacked by members of the crowd, claiming injuries to his face and body.

Details from the Complaint

Kumar sought medical attention and attached a copy of his Medico-Legal Case (MLC) with the complaint. "After some struggle, I somehow managed to escape from the place. I was in severe pain and my face was bleeding, therefore, I immediately went to the hospital for medical treatment. My Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was prepared at the hospital. The medical report clearly records visible injuries and cuts on my face. A copy of the MLC is being annexed with this complaint for your reference," the complaint read.

The complaint named several students as alleged participants and requested that an FIR be registered immediately. "In light of the above facts, I respectfully request that: An FIR be registered immediately on the basis of this complaint. A proper investigation be conducted against all the persons named above and other unidentified members of the mob. Necessary legal action be taken in accordance with law. My medical evidence and statement be taken on record. I am willing to cooperate fully in the investigation and assist the authorities whenever required," the complaint read.

JNU Admin Warns of Strict Action After Clashes

Earlier, the JNU administration issued a stern warning of strict disciplinary and legal action following an alleged clash that took place between left-wing groups and ABVP workers, which left multiple academic buildings locked. In a statement posted on X, they shared the aftermath of the scuffle, stating, "It has come to the notice of the JNU Administration that several Academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. The protesting students entered the Central library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students, intimidated them to join the protest. It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on Campus on the night of 22nd February, 2026. The JNU Administration has taken very serious cognizance of these disturbing incidents."

Condemning the "unruly behaviour" and the "repeated destruction of public property", the statement further added, "Strict action under the University's rules & regulations and under BNS is being taken to ensure a proper academic environment on the campus."