RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that membership of RSS is limited to only those people who act as part of Hindu society and accept symbols like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. “No Brahmin is allowed in Sangha. No other caste is allowed in Sangha,” he said.

Addressing and event organised highlighting the 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons, 2-Day Lecture Series, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made clear his organisation's view of membership. He emphasised that no Brahmin, Muslim, Christian or any other caste was allowed in the Sangha.and only the Hindus were allowed. He explained that people from different religions can attend a shakha (local branch meeting) but if they participate, they should identify as 'sons of Bharat Mata [Mother India]' and part of the Hindu society.

What he means by 'Hindu society'

Bhagwat explained that by 'Hindu society' he meant all those native to India who share a common ancestry and culture, even if they practise Islam or Christianity. He also said that 'Hindu is not a religion, but anyone who is a native of India is a Hindu'. Excerpts from his address included, “No Brahmin is allowed in Sangha. No other caste is allowed in Sangha. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangha... Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different denominations, Muslims, Christians, any denomination, can come to the Sangha but keep your separateness out. Your speciality is welcome. But when you come inside Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata, a member of this Hindu society. Muslims come to Shakha, Christians come to Shakha, as all other castes from the routinely called Hindu society, they also come to Shaka. But we don't take their count, and we don't ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works...”

The implication is that formal membership in the RSS is restricted to those who are considered Hindu in the sense the organisation defines. People practising other faiths may be allowed to attend shakha-meetings under certain conditions, for example, showing allegiance to the nation, the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', or the saffron flag. In a statement earlier, Bhagwat said all Indians, including Muslims, are welcome at shakhas if they respect the slogan and flag.

Bhagwat on RSS's mission

Speaking at the 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation’s central mission is to unite and strengthen Hindu society to build a prosperous and powerful Bharat. He said the Sangh aims to prepare Hindu society to share the values of Dharma with the world, making it peaceful and happy. Bhagwat described this as the RSS’s “only and single vision,” stating that once Hindu society is fully organised, it will take forward the nation’s progress on its own. “Our mission and vision is an organised, strong Hindu society,” he said.

