Former top CPI (Maoist) leader Sonu Bhupathi surrendered with 60 cadres, urging others to lay down arms. He cited the movement's strategic failures, impracticality of armed struggle, and the need to shed dogma for changing realities.

Former CPI (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu Bhupathi has appealed to Maoist cadres still operating in the jungles to lay down arms, saying they have to be alive to realities and cannot remain trapped in dogma. Admitting failures, he stated that the time has come for those involved in armed struggle to return to the mainstream and work among the people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Sonu Bhupathi, who surrendered on October 15, 2025, along with 60 members of the outlawed People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), said changing ground realities have made continued "armed struggle" impractical and urged remaining cadres to follow the same path.

Details of the Surrender

"I served as a Central Committee member for 28 years and a PB Politburo member for 18 years... There is a principle, know your enemy and know yourself. We failed on both counts and this is why we finally had to come to this," he said. The 69-year-old central military commission chief of the outlawed organisation, who carried a bounty of Rs 60 lakh, had trekked nearly 25 kilometres from his Maoist encampment to the designated surrender point. His second-in-command, Prabhakaran, was initially part of the surrender contingent but reportedly disappeared into the forests along with four women guerrillas during the final stretch of the journey.

Sonu Bhupathi's surrender marked the end of a 35-year journey as a Maoist outlaw, during which he exercised significant influence over the outfit's military stronghold in Abujmarh, Chhattisgarh. Officials described the surrender as a turning point in counter-insurgency operations and said rehabilitation and reintegration measures would be extended to surrendered cadres.

A 'Miscalculated' Struggle: Reasons for Quitting

Reflecting on his decision, Sonu Bhupathi said, "This was not a one-day decision. I had been observing the party's functioning for years and thinking about the mistakes we made." He explained that ideological differences began surfacing for him around 2003 while he was part of the leadership structure. "I repeatedly raised my views, but the organisation failed to change direction," he said.

Strategic Failures and Misreading the State

Admitting strategic failures, Sonu Bhupathi said the Maoist movement misread both the Indian state and its own capabilities, adding that the organisation overestimated its armed strength and underestimated the Indian state. According to him, this miscalculation weakened the movement over time and pushed it towards decline.

Failure to Build Mass Support

He said the biggest mistake was the inability to build mass support. "People support struggles based on their own issues, but we focused mainly on weapons," he said. Sonu Bhupathi admitted that the idea of creating permanent revolutionary base areas in India remained unrealistic and that the movement gradually shrank from activity across several states to limited areas in Dandakaranya. "We were speaking one thing while conditions on the ground were different," he said.

Opposing Welfare Schemes a 'Wrong Approach'

Sonu Bhupathi also acknowledged that opposing certain welfare measures had damaged the movement's credibility among tribal communities. "The PESA law and Forest Rights Act started helping people in places like Gadchiroli, but we opposed these schemes. That was a wrong approach," he said. He described Gram Sabha-led governance initiatives in Maharashtra as a lifeline for Adivasis and said such changes reduced support for armed rebellion.

The Final Push to Surrender

Speaking about the period before surrender, Sonu Bhupathi said he held discussions with fellow cadres, and many chose to leave with him. "Hundreds came out with us. Those who initially opposed later realised conditions had changed," he said, adding that several cadres from Telangana also left the movement. He claimed that after the 2021 encounters, no general secretary was officially appointed within CPI (Maoist)."Media created that narrative, but till today there is no general secretary," he said.

Financial and Logistical Blows

He further revealed that demonetisation had dealt a major financial blow to Maoist networks. "We suffered huge losses because large amounts of money could not be exchanged. Some funds were never returned," he said, adding that he personally handled around Rs 20 crore at one point. He also acknowledged that weapons were largely obtained through raids carried out by the outlawed PLGA on police camps and stations.

Why Gadchiroli?

Explaining why he chose Gadchiroli for surrender, Sonu Bhupathi said he had worked extensively in Maharashtra under the name Bhupathi and had witnessed development changes in the region. "I learned from Gadchiroli and saw development there. That influenced my decision," he said.He added that appeals from the government encouraging Maoists to return to mainstream life also contributed to the collective decision taken by his group.

Appeal to Cadres and Future Plans

Now living outside the jungle after decades underground, Sonu Bhupathi Sonu reiterated his appeal to those still active in the insurgency. "Conditions have changed. Armed struggle cannot continue in today's situation. They should temporarily lay down arms and work among the people," he said. He stressed that movements must adapt to changing realities and added, "We cannot remain trapped in dogma."

Sonu Bhupathi said he intends to remain in Maharashtra and work within constitutional limits. "It is because of the Constitution that we came out. We will work according to it and raise people's issues," he said, adding that movement and politics are interconnected and that he now wants to continue his work through democratic means. (ANI)