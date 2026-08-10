The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will host the 5th Green Steel and Mining Summit 2026 in Raipur on August 12-13. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to address the event, focusing on sustainable industrial development.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to host the 5th edition of the Green Steel and Mining Summit 2026, an international conference-cum-exposition, at MayFair Lake Resort, Naya Raipur on August 12-13.

High-Profile Attendance

As per the release, the conference will be attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who will address the strategic importance of sustainable industrial development in one of India's leading steel-producing states. The event will be honoured by the presence of key dignitaries such as Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of Chhattisgarh, and OP Chaudhary, Minister of Finance, Govt. of Chhattisgarh.

Global Participation and Summit Focus

The two-day summit will host over 400 delegates from India and abroad, including representatives from Finland, Brazil, South Africa and Sweden. It will bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders across the steel & mining value chain, including policymakers, manufacturers, technology providers, sustainability experts, and academia.

The focus will be on exploring innovative technologies, best practices, and policy frameworks to support India's green transition in the steel sector.

Agenda and Exposition Details

The summit will feature 8 technical sessions and panel discussions with over 40 speakers covering themes such as low-emission steel pathways, policy interventions for green steel adoption, and global case studies on low-carbon steel production. It will also include a 50+ technology exposition showcasing cutting-edge clean energy solutions, providing a platform for technology providers and steel and mining producers to collaborate.

The event will see participation from over 70 industries, including primary and secondary steel producers, consumers, research organisations, international bodies, and NGOs.

During the press brief, Siddharth Agrawal, Chairman, Steel Sub-committee, CII Eastern Region; Bajrang Goel, Chairman, CII Chhattisgarh; and Anand Singhania, Vice-Chairman, CII Chhattisgarh, were present. (ANI)