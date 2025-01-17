Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

Mumbai police has taken an individual, Waris Ali, in Saif Ali Khan case, but his wife claims he was hired for furniture work. Now, the cops say that no arrests have been made.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 3:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

Mumbai police on Friday morning took an individual named Waris Ali into custody in connection with actor Saif Ali Khan case. Now, the cops said that no arrests have been made in the case and Waris Ali is not a suspect.

Meanwhile, his wife claimed that Ali went for furniture work at Saif's residence. "Saif's manager called for the furniture work. After finishing the work, he went home. Cameras also show that he went home after finishing the work," she said.

