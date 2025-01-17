Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

The BJP's election manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls includes promises of financial assistance and welfare schemes for women, senior citizens, and the poor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its election manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday. Party president JP Nadda launched the "Sankalp Patra" at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. During the press conference, JP Nadda assured that all ongoing public welfare schemes would be continued if the BJP assumes power.

"We have taken women, youth, unorganised labourers, middle income group into consideration," the BJP President said.

"All the public welfare schemes running in Delhi will continue even if the BJP government is formed. All those schemes will be strengthened in a more effective way and they will also be made free from corruption."

“We made 500 promises in 2014, we delivered 499. In 2019, we made 235, we completed 225. The rest were also on the stage of implementation," he added.

Nadda emphasized the achievements of BJP governments in different states, noting that empowering women has been a central focus of the party. He introduced the Mahila Samridhi Yojana for the women of Delhi, which will provide them with monthly financial support.

The BJP's election manifesto includes the following promises:

1.Rs 2,500 per month for women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

2. A Rs 500 subsidy on cylinders for poor women in Delhi.

3. One cylinder is provided during the Holi and Diwali festivals.

4. Six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 for pregnant women.

5. Implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the first cabinet, with an additional Rs 50,000 health cover.

6. An increase in the pension for senior citizens aged 60-70 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

7. Launch of the Atal Canteen Yojana, offering meals for Rs 5 to residents of slum areas.

The BJP has revealed its candidates for 68 of the 70 constituencies, reserving two seats for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. The JD(U) will contest the Burari seat with Shailendra Kumar as their candidate, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest from Deoli, though their candidate is yet to be announced.



Latest Videos