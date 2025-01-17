MEA confirms 12 deaths and 16 missing among Indian nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine (WATCH)

India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that 16 Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine are currently missing, while 12 others have lost their lives in the conflict. This development follows the recent death of an Indian national and injury of another while fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

A total of 126 Indian nationals have been identified as serving in the Russian Army, with 96 already discharged and returned to India.¹ However, the whereabouts of 16 of the remaining 18 Indian nationals are unknown, and Russia has categorized them as "missing."

"The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow...Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed...As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases,96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known. The Russian side has categorised them as missing...We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain...12 Indian nationals have died who were serving in the Russian Army...", MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.



