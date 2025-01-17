MEA confirms 12 deaths and 16 missing among Indian nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine (WATCH)

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirms 16 Indian nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine are missing, 12 killed, and 96 returned home out of 126 recruited.

MEA confirms 12 deaths and 16 missing among Indian nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that 16 Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine are currently missing, while 12 others have lost their lives in the conflict. This development follows the recent death of an Indian national and injury of another while fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

A total of 126 Indian nationals have been identified as serving in the Russian Army, with 96 already discharged and returned to India.¹ However, the whereabouts of 16 of the remaining 18 Indian nationals are unknown, and Russia has categorized them as "missing."

"The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow...Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed...As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases,96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known. The Russian side has categorised them as missing...We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain...12 Indian nationals have died who were serving in the Russian Army...", MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Armed gang loots Rs 15 crore in gold, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank, caught on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Armed gang looting gold worth Rs 15 crore, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank caught on cam (WATCH)

Zomato's 'extra charge' to vegetarian customer stirs row, CEO Goyal vows this 's**t' won't happen again vkp

Zomato's 'extra charge' to vegetarian customer stirs row, CEO Goyal vows this 's**t' won't happen again

Rs 2500 monthly aid, Rs 21000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls anr

Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

AI-powered surveillance ensures seamless crowd management at Mahakumbh 2025

AI-powered surveillance ensures seamless crowd management at Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Black Coffee vs Milk Coffee: Which is the best morning drink? NTI

Black Coffee vs Milk Coffee: Which is the best morning drink?

Post Office savings account know benefits interest rates and eligibility explained gcw

Post Office savings account: Know benefits, interest rates and eligibility | EXPLAINED

Post Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process RBA

Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

US President Joe Biden makes history by commuting 2,500 non-violent drug offenders vkp

US President Joe Biden makes history by commuting 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva's school FEE revealed; know where she studies RBA

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva's school FEE revealed; know where she studies

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon
Manu Bhaker, Gukesh D & Others Receive Khel Ratna Award from President | WATCH

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh D & Others Receive Khel Ratna Award from President | WATCH

Video Icon