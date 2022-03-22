Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year: Report

    Bangladesh topped the list of the world's most polluted countries, with Chad coming in second place. According to estimates, India is the sixth most polluted country in the world.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    New Delhi has been named the world's most polluted capital city for the second year in a row, followed by Dhaka (Bangladesh), N'Djamena (Chad), Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and Muscat (Oman). These findings were published in the 2021 World Air Quality Report. The assessment of pollution data from 6,475 cities also revealed that no country would achieve the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality benchmark in 2021, and smog has even reappeared in certain areas following a Covid-related reduction. Only New Caledonia, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico meet the revised WHO PM2.5 air quality requirements.

    Bangladesh topped the list of the world's most polluted countries, with Chad coming in second place. According to estimates, India is the sixth most polluted country in the world. Annual PM2.5 concentrations surpassed 50 Ig/m3, or more than ten times the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality recommendations, in 48% of India's cities.

    Crop burning is prevalent in India, particularly in rice fields near Delhi during the winter. During crop burning season, smoke is responsible for up to 45 percent of the city's pollution. These stunning statistics were revealed on Tuesday in the 2021 World Air Quality Report, which found that only 3% of cities and no one nation fulfilled the most recent WHO PM2.5 yearly air quality recommendations. The paper examines PM2.5 air pollution data from 6,475 cities in 117 nations, regions, and territories.

    The 2021 World Air Quality Report from IQAir is the first major worldwide air quality report based on new yearly WHO PM2.5 air quality recommendations. The revised recommendations were issued in September 2021, and they reduced the old annual PM2.5 guideline levels from 10 Aug/m 3 to 5 Aug/m 3.

