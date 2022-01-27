  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru air pollution reports higher than WHO standards

    The report arrives when people in the cities choose private vehicles over public transport given the rising Covid cases.

    Bengaluru air pollution reports higher than WHO standards - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A recent environmental advocacy group, Greenpeace, in their report, claimed all the ten air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have registered pollution higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards. 

    The report highlighted cities across India that breathe polluted air; and revealed that pollution is not only restricted to north Indian towns. The report read Airpocalypse IV underscored that more than 80 per cent of the cities/town has PM10 levels exceeding the 60µg/m3 limits for PM10 prescribed under National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  

    The values registered to the annual average values of the PM 2.5 and PM 10 at all Bengaluru's locations are higher than the WHO revised standards. The report named 'Are cities in South India breathing safe air? Further added, apart from that, all the station's PM 2.5 values are within the NAAQS standards, the eight stations PM 10 values are higher than NAAQS standards. 

    The report arrives when people in the cities choose private vehicles over public transport given the rising Covid cases. Despite imposing lockdown, the annual average PM 2.5 and PM 10 of all studied ten south Indian cities surpassed the WHO revised standards. 

    Nearly 12 million population in Bengaluru has almost 10 million vehicles in about 800 square km. Poor roads, lousy planning and increased use of private vehicles have led to the rapid degradation in the air quality in Bangaluru.

    Also Read: Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in 'poor' category

    According to the Netherlands-based TomTom index, the Bengaluru city had gained global notoriety for its stretch vehicular movement when it was adjudged to have the world's worst traffic. 

    As per the ninth edition of the Annual Traffic Index by TomTom, the global provider of navigation, traffic, and map products, Bengaluru tops the list beating behind 415 other cities across 57 countries in 2019.   

    Vehicular emissions in Bengaluru are the most significant contributors to air pollution, followed by construction.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday - ADT

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day calls it shameful unfortunate

    'Shameful, unfortunate': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day

    Know about Tipu Sultan, don't need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests-dnm

    Know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to be pitched from Tehri constituency-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to contest from Tehri

    Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today-dnm

    Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today

    Recent Stories

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration ends today heres how you can apply gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration ends today, here's how you can apply

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday - ADT

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day calls it shameful unfortunate

    'Shameful, unfortunate': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves gcw

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves

    Will Raqesh Bapat marry Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty? Here's what he said RCB

    Will Raqesh Bapat marry Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty? Here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon