Nearly 21 TMC MLAs in touch with me but...: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

Violence gripped West Bengal as several party workers died and many were injured in clashes, immediately after the result of the state assembly poll was declared on May 2. Several party workers were allegedly killed in a clash that broke out between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal.

Veteran Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty said that nearly 21 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with him. While addressing a press conference he said that he stood by what he had said in July, 38 MLAs of TMC are in touch with the Opposition party, and of them, 21 are directly in contact with him.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "I have said before and I stand by what I had said earlier even today. Please wait for some time, you will see. There is an objection within the party to induct TMC leaders. Many leaders have said that we will not take rotten potatoes."

His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" would come in the next six months.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't last even for the next six months in the state.

"Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari had said in Purba Medinipur.

During 2021 Assembly elections, Chakraborty was among the BJP's star campaigners in West Bengal but had restrained from making public appearances until now after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly election and the BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

The BJP leader will be going to Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur to inaugurate a Durga Puja in the district and will also hold a meeting with the leadership of the South Dinajpur district BJP at Balurghat where BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukant Majumdar will be present.

It is worth noting that this is the second time within two months that Mithun has openly said that 21 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Earlier on July 27 at the BJP office, he had claimed that 38 TMC MLAs were in touch with the BJP, out of which 21 were in direct contact with him.

