Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87; funeral to be held on September 26

In 1995, he again became a minister in the Congress cabinet when Antony became the chief minister in the wake of K Karunakaran's resignation. In 2004, when Oommen Chandy became the chief minister, Muhammed was inducted as power minister.

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed on Sunday (September 25) died in Kozhikode on Sunday. The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past week.

He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.

In 1952, Muhammed joined Congress and became a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in 1958. He later served as the president of the Malappuram district congress committee and had been a state leader of the INTUC, the trade union wing of Congress.

Within the Congress, Muhammed had been a prominent leader associated with the A group led by AK Antony. When A group of Congress had aligned with the CPI(M) in 1980, Muhammed became a minister in the then CPI(M) Government led by EK Nayanar.

Muhammed had been an alleged accused in the sensational murder of Communist leader and former legislator K Kunhali in 1969. But, a court acquitted him.

In Malappuram, Muhammed had run into controversies several times after he dared to take on Indian Union Muslim League, which dominated the Muslim politics in Malappuram.

"The body will be taken to Nilambur Sunday where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week," his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters. The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM, he said.