Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today

The programme, hosted by the prime minister, will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as streamed on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday (September 25) address the 93rd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". The programme will be broadcast live at 11 am.

In his last address, PM Modi lauded the "collective might" of the country on the occasion of the recently celebrated 76th Independence Day. He also said the people came forward to become the "vanguard of the pride of the tricolour".

Addressing the nation through radio, the prime minister recalled the soldiers who hoisted the national flag on every terrain of the country including the borders.

"In this month of independence, in our entire country, in every city, every village, the nectar of Amrit Mahotsav is flowing. On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolour, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit," PM Modi said.

"People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolour. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign," PM Modi added.

The prime minister praised the people for their "innovative ideas" for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had invited people to share ideas and themes for the upcoming program via the My Gov website and calls or text messages.

