Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats

    NDA seat sharing sealed in Bihar: BJP will contest 17 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Nitish Kumar-led JDU  will field candidates in 16 seats. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to contest 5 seats.

    NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest in 17 seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 16 and 5 seats for LS polls gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    A head of the Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing deal in Bihar .The BJP will contest on 17 seats in Bihar, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United will contest 16 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan will run for five seats, while the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi and the RLM of Upendra Kushwaha will each receive one seat.

    Among the important seats where the BJP will field candidates are Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

    EC removes home secretaries of 6 states, Bengal top cop ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    The JD(U) will run for office for the following seats: Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Sheohar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Sitamadhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. In addition, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Chirag Paswan will run for five seats: Jamui, Vaishali, Samastipur, Hajipur, and Khagariya.

    The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest only the Gaya seat while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will fight the Karakat seat.

    The seat-sharing arrangement was announced by Vinod Tawde, BJP's General Secretary, at a joint press conference held by members of the Bihar NDA alliance.

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court dismisses Christian Michel's release petition

    The Election Commission declared on Saturday that there would be seven phases to the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases are scheduled for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. On June 4, the election results will be released.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia snt

    'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court check details gcw

    BREAKING: Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues rkn

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues

    Recent Stories

    Astrological divide grips Sri Lanka as clash over New Year ritual dates sparks Political buzz avv

    Astrological divide grips Sri Lanka as clash over New Year ritual dates sparks Political buzz

    OMG R Ashwin left 'heartbroken' after responding to Jahnvi Kapoor's parody X account; leaves fans in splits snt

    'OMG!' R Ashwin left 'heartbroken' after responding to Jahnvi Kapoor's parody X account; leaves fans in splits

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's video of intense pilates session goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's video of intense pilates session goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    BREAKING PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia snt

    'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

    Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court check details gcw

    BREAKING: Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon