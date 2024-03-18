AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court dismisses Christian Michel's release petition

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, representing Michel, argued that the release application was denied by the trial court based on a Supreme Court judgment from February 7, 2023, which allowed the addition of charges under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), extending the potential sentence to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) rejected a petition filed by Christian James Michel, an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. It is reportedly said that Michel sought release from jail, citing that he had already spent the maximum five-year term, under the offences for which he was extradited in 2018, with the trial yet to commence.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, dismissed the petition, questioning its validity under Article 32 of the Constitution. Advocate Aljo K Joseph, representing Michel, argued that the release application was denied by the trial court based on a Supreme Court judgment from February 7, 2023, which allowed the addition of charges under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), extending the potential sentence to life imprisonment.

Observing Michel's challenge to the previous ruling, the bench highlighted the need for proper legal recourse rather than a writ petition. Michel's plea contended that his constitutional liberty had been infringed, asserting that he had already served five years for offences related to deception and cheating, extradited from Dubai in 2018.

The AgustaWestland scam, valued at approximately Rs 3,700 crore, has drawn intense scrutiny from investigative agencies. Michel, purportedly a middleman in the deal, faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act along with other accused.

Despite opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding his bail, citing flight risk and influential connections, the trial is yet to commence.