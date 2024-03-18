EC removes home secretaries of 6 states, Bengal top cop ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Additionally, sources revealed that the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, who were holding charge in their respective Chief Minister's Offices, have also been relieved of their positions.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (March 18) took up a series of administrative changes, affecting key positions in several states. Sources revealed that orders have been issued for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, sources report that the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh has also been relieved of their duties. Furthermore, the Election Commission has reportedly taken action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.

Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case

The ECI has removed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners. Additionally, sources reveal that the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, who were holding charge in their respective Chief Minister's Offices, have also been relieved of their positions.

These developments by the ECI showcases its commitment to fostering a fair electoral landscape and upholding the integrity of the democratic process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has consistently emphasized this commitment, including during the recent Press Conference announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The CEC meeting, attended by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, convened on Monday at noon, reports said. The removal of officials holding dual charges in the office of the Chief Minister across these seven states aims to mitigate potential compromises in impartiality and neutrality during the electoral process, particularly concerning law and order and the deployment of forces.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks

Moreover, the decision to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal highlights the Commission's proactive stance, given the DGP's prior removal from active election management duties during the 2016 Assembly Election and the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the state.