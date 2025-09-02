The NDA has called a five-hour bandh in Bihar on September 4 after derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Darbhanga. Police arrested one accused; BJP demanded an apology.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a five-hour bandh in Bihar on Thursday, September 4, to protest against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga. The bandh will take place from 7 am to 12 noon. NDA leaders confirmed the decision in a joint press conference, stressing that essential and emergency services would remain unaffected.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the NDA Mahila Morcha has called for a shutdown in Bihar on September 4, following derogatory remarks reportedly made against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. The shutdown will run from 7 AM to 12 PM, with emergency services and railways exempted to ensure public convenience. Jaiswal emphasized that the protest is aimed at respecting mothers and sisters, and the Mahila Morcha will take full responsibility for its success. Normal services and facilities will resume after 12 PM, he added, highlighting the organized and peaceful nature of the demonstration.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police have already arrested a man identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja for allegedly making the objectionable comments. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The controversy has fueled political tensions in poll-bound Bihar. A viral video from the Darbhanga rally showed Congress workers using abusive language against PM Modi while standing on a stage featuring posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. BJP and Congress workers on August 29 clashed as outrage erupted over the derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged an FIR at Kotwali Police Station in Patna and demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The incident took place just before Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav set off for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles from the same venue.

PM Modi targets 'Naamdaars' in Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Bihar on Tuesday, took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, without naming them. He described them as 'naamdaars', dynasts born with a silver spoon, who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the pain of their children. “For them, power is inheritance, not service,” PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made against his late mother during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga last week. He said the abuses hurled at her were not just personal but an insult to “all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.” He added, “My mother had no connection with politics, yet she was abused. I can see the pain and tears in the eyes of mothers here in Bihar.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Praise for women voters of Bihar

Lauding the role of women in shaping Bihar's politics, the Prime Minister credited them with repeatedly voting the RJD out of power. “Bihar has come out of the darkness after a long struggle, and its women have been the biggest force behind this change,” he said. Modi alleged that RJD and Congress now want “revenge” against Bihar’s women because of their political impact.

This is not the first time Modi has used the 'naamdar vs kaamdar' rhetoric. Ahead of previous elections, including in Madhya Pradesh and during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he accused the Gandhi family and other dynastic politicians of corruption and arrogance. Referring to the Opposition's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' campaign, PM Modi had earlier said, "It is the job of naamdaars to spread hatred. Even if a kaamdar becomes Prime Minister, they will continue abusing."