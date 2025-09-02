Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time reacted to the abuse row in Bihar and said, “These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, and said his mother was verbally abused on a campaign stage of the Opposition bloc. The Prime Minister said the Opposition alliance not only abused his mother but had also humiliated every mother and sister.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country,” PM Modi said, after launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited to provide easy funds to women entrepreneurs in Bihar. "I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain...," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Addressing nearly 20 lakh women on video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said his late mother, Heeraben Modi, struggled against poverty to bring him and his siblings up. "Mother would be sick, but she kept working. She would save up every penny to get clothes made for us. There are crores of such mothers in our country. The place of a mother is higher than that of gods and goddesses," he said.

PM Modi Mother Abuse Row

A controversy had erupted after a video of some men allegedly hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother from the venue of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar went viral.

The video, shared on social media by several accounts, showed unidentified individuals using Hindi slurs against PM Modi from a dais of Rahul Gandhi's rally. The Congress leader is holding a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had also condemned the incident and termed it deplorable.

"During the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga, the use of highly inappropriate language against the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his late mother from the platform of Congress and RJD is utterly deplorable, and I condemn it," Nitish Kumar wrote on X.