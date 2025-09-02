At a virtual event in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi and women participants condemned RJD-Congress leaders’ derogatory remarks against his late mother, calling it an insult to all mothers and vowing a stern electoral response.

Patna (Bihar): At a virtual event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, women participants strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra last week. They said the insult was not just personal but an affront to mothers across the country.

Several women vowed to give a "stern reply" to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in the upcoming elections.

"Mothers and sisters of the entire country were insulted. We want to give a stern reply to RJD and Congress in the elections for this," one participant said.

Sita Devi, a resident, said, "This was not just the mother of Narendra Modi, who was abused. Women across Bihar have been abused. We are all hurt."

Another woman echoed the sentiment, stressing that the remarks had struck an emotional chord with families across India. "We are very hurt. The mother of our Prime Minister was abused. Mothers across the country were abused. We were abused. This should not have been done. This has hurt mothers across the country," she said.

Earlier in the programme, PM Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the remarks.

Prime Minister Modi said that the abusive remarks were not just an insult to his mother, but to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women.

He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)