Navi Mumbai Police reacts after videos showing people stopping cars on Atal Setu

An X user posted two videos of people openly flouting rules on the newly inaugurated bridge. The first video shows a long line of vehicles stopping by the side of the sea bridge, with people taking pictures. Reacting to the post, Navi Mumbai Police said the issue has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch.

Following the opening of Atal Setu in Mumbai, people have started to use the sea bridge as a "picnic spot," pulling over to snap photographs and selfies with their cars. The Mumbai Police has issued several warnings on social media, threatening to take strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. Sadly, the warnings have gone unheeded since these kinds of accidents are becoming alarmingly frequent.

The internet has been horrified by the careless actions of commuters and their disdain for law and order. Numerous users requested that the police punish rule breakers severely and impose a heavy punishment on them.

The Trans Harbour Link, which is India's longest sea bridge, will shorten the hour and a half it now takes to travel between the two locations to just twenty minutes. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which was built for Rs 17,840 crore, has six lanes and is 16.5 km long across the water. The bridge is off-limits to two-wheelers, auto rickshaws, tractors, vehicles pulled by animals, and slow-moving cars.