    Naveen's body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'

    The family of Naveen handed over his body to SS Medical College for research purposes. Naveen was killed in Ukraine following a Russian airstrike on March 1. Medical college authorities said, due to 'embalming', Naveen's body did not decompose.

    Naveen body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:44 PM IST

    After the procession in Chalageri village in Ranebennur, Karnataka, the body of Indian student Naveen SG who was killed in a Russian airstrike was handed over to the authorities of Shamanur Shivashankarappa Medical College, Davagere for research purposes.

    The family held the rituals as per the Veerashaiva community in the morning. Once the rituals were complete, the body was kept for darshan. CM Basavaraj Bommai and many leaders paid their last respect. 

    After two hours of the procession, the body was handed over to Shamanur Shivashankarappa Medical College officials.

    Also read: Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis

    Earlier in the day, Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagouder said, "Naveen had a dream to become a doctor and serve the people but as he could not get a seat in government colleges. He was forced to leave India and study, now to help the future generation for research purposes, Naveen's body is being donated," said Shekharappa Gyanagouder, Naveen's father.

    Prasad, Principal of SS Medical College Prasad said, fortunately, the body of Naveen has not decomposed as the authorities in Ukraine had done 'embalming', a process to preserve the body by draining out blood and replacing it with fluid. "Once we get the body, we will have to do anatomy, check the condition of the body, if required, we will redo the process. Even if some parts are damaged due to injuries, we can still teach students about forensic medicine," said Dr Prasad and added, since Ukraine and surrounding areas are cold regions, the chances of the body decomposing is out of the question.

    Also watch: Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Meanwhile, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in getting back the mortal remains of Naveen.

    Naveen was killed on March 1 when he went out from his bunker in Kharkiv to get groceries and food from the supermarket. While he and others were standing in the line, Naveen sent his junior to the bunker and asked him to take a rest. After a while, a blast noise was heard and later it was confirmed that Russia had launched an airstrike in which Naveen was killed.

     

