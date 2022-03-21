Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, the Chief Administrative Officer Jay Jatt Singh spoke about the humanitarian aid provided to refugees coming from the war-torn country since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine.



As the Russian military bombards civilians in efforts to overtake and occupy Ukraine, millions of people flee their homeland seeking safety, Gurudwara and temples in Warsaw are extending help by providing humanitarian aid to refugees coming from Ukraine.

In the spirit of global humanitarian relief, Sikh aid is available where offered regardless of political, or religious affiliation. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, the Chief Administrative Officer Jay Jatt Singh spoke about the humanitarian aid provided to refugees coming from war-torn country since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Singh said, “We served every single refugee with food and provided accommodation on normal mattresses. We didn’t see just Indians, but served Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Nigerians and Ukrainians.”