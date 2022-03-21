Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis

    After paying last respects to Indian student Naveen SG who was killed in Ukraine, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at revision in the fee of medical seats. The CM said after meeting with concerned officials, it was suggested to make A, B and C categories to fix fees.
     

    Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Haveri, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at the revision of the medical seat fees saying although fee in government institutions is reasonable, the medical education under private college and NRI quota is very high.

    Addressing the media outside Naveen SG's residence in Chalegre village, CM Bommai said that the course in Ukraine is different from that in India. Central government is seriously thinking about the career of the students from various parts of India.

    "Although the fee in government institutions is low, it is high in private colleges. Even students who score 90-95% are not getting seats in NEET. As the cost of seats in the management quota and NRI quota is high, the students look out for other options. We are considering a proposal to categorize the seats into A, B and C categories to reduce the fee. The MCI (Medical Council of India that decides all the issues and concerns pertaining to medical courses). A reconsideration is on in this regard," Bommai said.

    The CM also added that the Central government is seriously considering alternative measures for medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. Over 18,000 students from across India had enrolled in different universities in Ukraine as the medical education costs about Rs 30-40 lakhs compared to Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crores in India.

    Naveen was killed on March 1 when he went out to get groceries and food items for his juniors in the bunker. While 20 students of Kharkiv National Medical University stayed in the bunker, an explosion was heard and later it was found that Naveen was killed in the Russian shelling.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mekedatu row: TN assembly passes a resolution against Karnataka - ADT

    Mekedatu row: TN assembly passes a resolution against Karnataka

    The Kashmir Files Eyewitness accoubt Kashmiri Pandit exodus

    Kashmir Files: 'Ganjoo was hiding in a rice drum, they shot 6 bullets'

    Goa CM Sawant or Vishwajit Rane: Who will be Goa next CM? BJP likely to make announcement-dnm

    Goa CM Sawant or Vishwajit Rane: Who will be Goa’s next CM? BJP likely to make announcement

    Wife not cooking mutton Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain held gcw

    Wife not cooking mutton: Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain, held

    AAP nominates Harbhajan Singh Raghav Chadha Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab gcw

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

    Recent Stories

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Toofan Did you know these lesser known things about Yash's KGF Chapter 2 song ycb

    Toofan: Did you know these lesser-known things about Yash's KGF Chapter 2 song?

    World Water Day 2022: Malaika Arora shows us how to drink water correctly (Learn) RCB

    World Water Day 2022: Malaika Arora shows us how to drink water correctly (Learn)

    LIC IPO Know date discounts size of IPO and more gcw

    LIC IPO: Know date, discounts, size of IPO and more

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Pundits predict Cristiano Ronaldo role for Portugal in playoffs-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Pundits predict Ronaldo's role for Portugal in playoffs

    Recent Videos

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon