Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis

After paying last respects to Indian student Naveen SG who was killed in Ukraine, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at revision in the fee of medical seats. The CM said after meeting with concerned officials, it was suggested to make A, B and C categories to fix fees.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at the revision of the medical seat fees saying although fee in government institutions is reasonable, the medical education under private college and NRI quota is very high.

Addressing the media outside Naveen SG's residence in Chalegre village, CM Bommai said that the course in Ukraine is different from that in India. Central government is seriously thinking about the career of the students from various parts of India.

"Although the fee in government institutions is low, it is high in private colleges. Even students who score 90-95% are not getting seats in NEET. As the cost of seats in the management quota and NRI quota is high, the students look out for other options. We are considering a proposal to categorize the seats into A, B and C categories to reduce the fee. The MCI (Medical Council of India that decides all the issues and concerns pertaining to medical courses). A reconsideration is on in this regard," Bommai said.

The CM also added that the Central government is seriously considering alternative measures for medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. Over 18,000 students from across India had enrolled in different universities in Ukraine as the medical education costs about Rs 30-40 lakhs compared to Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crores in India.

Naveen was killed on March 1 when he went out to get groceries and food items for his juniors in the bunker. While 20 students of Kharkiv National Medical University stayed in the bunker, an explosion was heard and later it was found that Naveen was killed in the Russian shelling.