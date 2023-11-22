Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues

    A holiday has been declared in educational institutes designated as venues for Nava Kerala Sadas. Meanwhile, the High Court has upheld the Director of Public Education's order to release school buses for the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kozhikode district has declared holidays for educational institutions designated as venues for Nava Kerala Sadas in various sectors. November 24 is a holiday for Perambra Higher Secondary School; Balussery GHSS and Nanminda HSS have a day off on November 25, and Kunnamangalam HSS and KMO Higher Secondary School have a holiday on November 26.

    Kerala: HC stays government's order to provide school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Meanwhile, the High Court has overturned the Director of Public Education's order to release school buses for the Nava Kerala Sadas. Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that the bus should not be released without court permission. The court has instructed the government to provide clarification on whether the Motor Vehicles Act permits the use of school buses for public transport purposes.

    The Director of Public Education issued a circular requesting the organizers of the Nava Kerala Sadas to relinquish the use of school buses from November 18 to December 23. In response, the court has upheld this directive, raising questions about the organizing committee's authority and whether such a demand aligns with the public interest. The court emphasized that school buses are primarily designated for the safety and transportation of children.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 22 november 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala for two days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

    Explained Why NCERT Committee advocates inclusion of Ramayana, Mahabharata in school curriculum snt

    Explained: Why NCERT Committee advocates inclusion of Ramayana, Mahabharata in school curriculum

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in G20 virtual summit on November 22: Kremlin snt

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in G20 virtual summit on November 22: Kremlin

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms snt

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip AJR

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 22 november 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala for two days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR ATG

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

    Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 best films of the actor SHG

    Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 best films of the actor

    Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know

    Guruvayur-Utthana Ekadashi 2023: Know date, ritual, significance and more anr

    Guruvayur-Utthana Ekadashi 2023: Know date, ritual, significance and more

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon