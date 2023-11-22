Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues

A holiday has been declared in educational institutes designated as venues for Nava Kerala Sadas. Meanwhile, the High Court has upheld the Director of Public Education's order to release school buses for the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode district has declared holidays for educational institutions designated as venues for Nava Kerala Sadas in various sectors. November 24 is a holiday for Perambra Higher Secondary School; Balussery GHSS and Nanminda HSS have a day off on November 25, and Kunnamangalam HSS and KMO Higher Secondary School have a holiday on November 26.

Meanwhile, the High Court has overturned the Director of Public Education's order to release school buses for the Nava Kerala Sadas. Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that the bus should not be released without court permission. The court has instructed the government to provide clarification on whether the Motor Vehicles Act permits the use of school buses for public transport purposes.

The Director of Public Education issued a circular requesting the organizers of the Nava Kerala Sadas to relinquish the use of school buses from November 18 to December 23. In response, the court has upheld this directive, raising questions about the organizing committee's authority and whether such a demand aligns with the public interest. The court emphasized that school buses are primarily designated for the safety and transportation of children.