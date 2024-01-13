Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nation’s First: Bengaluru’s CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have seized ₹12.60 lakh from the bank accounts of Nigerian drug peddler Peter Ikedi Belonwu, a first-of-its-kind action in India. Utilizing powers under the NDPS Act, the CCB confiscated unlawfully earned funds in seven accounts. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand highlighted the unprecedented nature of the operation, signalling a significant step in disrupting the financial networks of drug peddlers in the country. 

    Nation's First: Bengaluru's CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have taken a groundbreaking step by seizing ₹12.60 lakh from the bank accounts of a foreign drug peddler. This marks the first time such action has been taken in the country and follows the arrest of 38-year-old Nigerian-based drug peddler Peter Ikedi Belonwu by the Vidyaranyapur police station last November.

    Leading the investigation, the CCB utilized its authority under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) to impound the unlawfully earned funds, found in seven bank accounts. The Competent Authority and Administrator of Chennai have given their approval for this significant operation. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, in a press conference on Friday, highlighted the unprecedented nature of confiscating a foreign drug peddler's money in the country.

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru

    Peter Ikedi Belonwu, the Nigerian national, was apprehended by Vidyaranyapur police on drug peddling charges last year. The CCB then took charge, leveraging the powers granted by the NDPS Act to crack down on the financial aspect of the case. Commissioner Dayanand underscored the gravity of the situation during the press conference, emphasizing the unique nature of this action against a foreign drug peddler.

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

    This historic move not only demonstrates the effectiveness of the legal framework under the NDPS Act but also represents a crucial step in disrupting the financial networks of drug peddlers in the country. The successful confiscation of ₹12.60 lakh sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that their ill-gotten gains will face consequences.

    The approval from the Competent Authority and Administrator of Chennai adds an official stamp of validation to the CCB's actions, solidifying the legal basis for the forfeiture.
     

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru

    Devotee PM Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Mandir dream, reflects Advani in upcoming article snt

    'Devotee' PM Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Mandir dream, reflects Advani in upcoming article

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu opening in Mumbai in style quirky post goes viral gcw

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu's opening in Mumbai in style; quirky post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ram Charan, wife Upasana receive ceremony invitation RBA

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ram Charan, wife Upasana receive ceremony invitation

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru

    Lohri 2024: 6 Bollywood songs to enjoy on this festival RKK EAI

    Lohri 2024: 6 Bollywood songs to enjoy on this festival

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon