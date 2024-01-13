Nation’s First: Bengaluru’s CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have seized ₹12.60 lakh from the bank accounts of Nigerian drug peddler Peter Ikedi Belonwu, a first-of-its-kind action in India. Utilizing powers under the NDPS Act, the CCB confiscated unlawfully earned funds in seven accounts. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand highlighted the unprecedented nature of the operation, signalling a significant step in disrupting the financial networks of drug peddlers in the country.

This marks the first time such action has been taken in the country and follows the arrest of 38-year-old Nigerian-based drug peddler Peter Ikedi Belonwu by the Vidyaranyapur police station last November.

Leading the investigation, the CCB utilized its authority under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) to impound the unlawfully earned funds, found in seven bank accounts. The Competent Authority and Administrator of Chennai have given their approval for this significant operation.



Peter Ikedi Belonwu, the Nigerian national, was apprehended by Vidyaranyapur police on drug peddling charges last year. The CCB then took charge, leveraging the powers granted by the NDPS Act to crack down on the financial aspect of the case. Commissioner Dayanand underscored the gravity of the situation during the press conference, emphasizing the unique nature of this action against a foreign drug peddler.



This historic move not only demonstrates the effectiveness of the legal framework under the NDPS Act but also represents a crucial step in disrupting the financial networks of drug peddlers in the country. The successful confiscation of ₹12.60 lakh sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that their ill-gotten gains will face consequences.

The approval from the Competent Authority and Administrator of Chennai adds an official stamp of validation to the CCB's actions, solidifying the legal basis for the forfeiture.

