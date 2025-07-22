A 32-year-old man, Vijay Chauhan, was found buried beneath newly laid tiles in his Nalasopara home after being unreachable for weeks. His wife and a young male neighbor are missing. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Vasai: In a chilling incident from Nalasopara (East), Maharashtra, the decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was discovered buried beneath freshly laid floor tiles in his own house, triggering a police investigation into possible murder and disappearance.

Phone Silence Raises Alarm

The deceased, Vijay Chauhan, had reportedly been unreachable for nearly three weeks. His concerned brothers, who live in the same locality, visited his house on July 10. At that time, Chauhan’s wife, Chaman Devi (28), told them that he was working in Kurla and staying away due to a demanding work schedule.

Suspicion Grows With Wife’s Disappearance

When the brothers returned to the house on Saturday, they noticed that Chaman Devi’s phone was also switched off. Neighbours confirmed that she had not been seen in the area for two days. With mounting concern, the brothers decided to check inside the house and were struck by the presence of newly installed floor tiles in one corner.

Gruesome Discovery in the House

Suspecting foul play, the brothers, with the help of neighbours, began digging at the tiled spot. After digging about four feet, they found a piece of clothing that belonged to Vijay Chauhan. A foul smell further confirmed their fears.

Police were immediately informed, and the house was sealed off. A forensic team and the tehsildar of Vasai arrived at the scene. Chauhan’s body was exhumed around 6 pm and sent to JJ Hospital in Byculla for postmortem and further investigation.

20-Year-Old Neighbour Also Missing

Police revealed that a 20-year-old male neighbour of the couple has also been missing for a few days. While investigators have not yet established a direct link between him and the murder, they are exploring all angles, including the possibility of involvement by multiple individuals.

A senior official from Pelhar police station said that the case is being treated as a suspicious death pending further autopsy results. The missing status of both the wife and neighbour adds complexity to the case, which has shocked residents in the area.