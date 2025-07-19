Delhi police arrested a woman and her cousin for their alleged involvement in the death of the husband of the woman, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi police arrested a woman and her cousin for their alleged involvement in the death of the husband of the woman, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sushmita and her cousin Rahul.

According to the police, the victim, Karan Dev, was allegedly killed after being given sleeping pills and electrocuted by his wife and her cousin.

Speaking to ANI DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh Said “On 13th July information was received from a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area that a person named Karan has died an unnatural death. After this, the police team reaches the spot and the body is shifted to DDU hospital for a postmortem. Meanwhile, Karan's family refused to get the postmortem done but due to it being an unnatural death, the police got the body postmortem done. 2 days later, Karan's brother Kunal got some evidence in which a chat between Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's cousin Rahul came out in which there was a discussion about giving sleeping pills and electric shock to Karan. After this, the police investigated and a murder case was registered and Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's uncle's son, Rahul, were arrested.”

Karan's mother Neeru told ANI that she had learnt of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation when Kunal, the younger brother of the deceased person, found WhatsApp chats on Rahul's phone. "Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul, and also mentioned electric shocks," Neeru added.

She further said that Karan lived with his wife in a flat and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan was electrocuted.

The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Karan's friend Gaurav told ANI that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed Karan because Rahul was blackmailing her.

He added that Rahul was also questioned separately and admitted to the murder.

"According to the family, the WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident and neighbours have also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning," he said.