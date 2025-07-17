A shocking video shows history-sheeter Biklu Shiva being hacked to death by a gang on a Bengaluru street. The FIR names BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj as an accused in the case. The victim had earlier sought police protection.

Bengaluru: A chilling video capturing the brutal street murder of Shivakumar, alias Biklu Shiva in Bengaluru has surfaced, intensifying public outrage and sparking political tremors. The shocking footage, recorded from across the road, shows the 40-year-old man being repeatedly attacked with machetes and weapons by a group of assailants outside his residence near Halasuru Lake.

Attacked Outside His Home by Armed Gang

On Tuesday night, five men allegedly arrived in a car and launched a swift, coordinated attack on Shivakumar, who was standing outside his house. The assailants fled after inflicting fatal injuries, leaving him dead on the street. The video shows Shivakumar making frantic moves in a desperate attempt to escape the attackers, but he was overpowered.

FIR Names Former Karnataka Minister

The murder case has taken a political turn with the inclusion of BJP MLA and former Karnataka Minister Byrathi Basavaraj in the FIR. Shivakumar’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, filed the police complaint, naming Basavaraj as an accused for abetment to murder. The FIR also includes Jagadish, an aide of the MLA, and Kiran, the MLA’s nephew.

Allegations of Property Grab and Threats

Following the murder, it emerged that Shivakumar had previously accused Byrathi Basavaraj and his associates of attempting to forcibly acquire his real estate properties. In a letter addressed to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner three months ago, Shivakumar alleged that Jagadish and Kiran were threatening to kill him if he refused to sell the property below market price.

He also claimed that Jagadish had multiple criminal cases against him, but his name was removed from the police history sheet allegedly due to the MLA’s influence.

Shivakumar Had Sought Police Protection

In his complaint to the police, Shivakumar had stated that if anything happened to him, Basavaraj, Jagadish, and Kiran should be held responsible. He accused them of extortion and framing him in illegal cases to pressure him into handing over his assets.

The police confirmed that they had filed an FIR against Jagadish earlier based on Shivakumar’s complaint, but the proceedings were stayed by a court order.