A seven-year-old girl in Nagpur exposed alleged sexual abuse by a tenant after attending a school lesson on good touch and bad touch. Her disclosure to a teacher led her mother to file a police complaint, resulting in the accused's arrest under the POCSO Act.

A school lesson on “good touch and bad touch” helped a seven-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, speak up about alleged sexual abuse by a tenant living in her home. Following the child's disclosure to her teacher, her mother approached the police, leading to the arrest of the 47-year-old accused.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Pachpaoli police station. The case has highlighted the importance of teaching children about personal safety and encouraging them to report inappropriate behaviour to trusted adults.

How the Alleged Abuse Came to Light?

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Rajesh Kanojiya, was living as a tenant at the house of the girl's mother. He allegedly lured the child into his room with chocolates and subjected her to inappropriate touching.

The complaint stated that the alleged incidents took place between June 30 and October 13, 2026. The accused also allegedly threatened the girl to prevent her from telling anyone about what had happened.

The matter came to light when the child attended a lesson at school explaining the difference between safe and unsafe touch. During the session, she reportedly told her teacher that the tenant had been touching her inappropriately.

The teacher subsequently informed the child's mother, who spoke to her daughter before approaching the police.

Police Arrest Accused, Register POCSO Case

Following the mother's complaint, Pachpaoli police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 47-year-old accused was arrested, and police launched an investigation into the allegations. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.

Why Good Touch and Bad Touch Awareness Matters?

The case has drawn attention to the role of age-appropriate personal safety education in helping children recognise inappropriate behaviour and seek assistance. Such lessons teach children about bodily boundaries, the importance of consent and the need to tell a trusted adult if someone makes them feel unsafe. Parents and teachers can reinforce these lessons by creating an environment where children feel comfortable speaking openly without fear of blame or punishment.

Experts commonly recommend teaching children that they can refuse unwanted physical contact, move away from an uncomfortable situation and tell a trusted adult what happened. The incident in Nagpur demonstrates how a classroom discussion about personal safety can provide a child with the confidence and vocabulary to disclose an alleged experience of abuse.

The police investigation into the case is ongoing.