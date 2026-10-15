A viral video captured a paan vendor preparing a batch of paans on a lower berth inside a 3AC train coach travelling from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh. The incident has sparked hygiene concerns among social media users as they watched him fulfill orders for other passengers. Indian Railways has not yet responded to the situation.

A paan vendor sat on a lower berth inside a 3AC coach, preparing a batch of paans as passengers watched him at work during a train journey from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh. The video, which was posted on X by the account @indiain24hr, shows the paan vendor meticulously preparing the orders while spreading a cloth across the bunk. As he worked, several passengers were observed observing him. The passenger who took the video also said that the seller was producing the 20–25 pieces that were ordered in order to sell them to other travellers.

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As the video went viral, social media users raised concerns about hygiene, and also discussed the circumstances in which the paans were being prepared inside an air-conditioned coach. Indian Railways is yet to react to the video or address the concerns raised over the incident.