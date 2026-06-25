The Public Accounts Committee took serious note of the Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary skipping its meeting and sought an explanation. Chairperson KC Venugopal said the committee did not grant permission for the absence.

Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday took serious note of Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary skipping its meeting on Wednesday and sought an explanation. The meeting was briefed by the officials of Home Ministry on the 'Establishment and Functioning of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences' and 'Functioning of Chandigarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

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PAC Seeks Explanation for Absence

PAC Chairperson KC Venugopal said later that the agenda related to the audit paras concerning Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chandigarh. "The Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not attend, the committee took serious note and we asked the Home Secretary to give an explanation why he is not present. The discussion (concerning Andaman matter) will be taken up later also," he said.

Venugopal said that the Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary intimated late last night and sought permission to be absent which he did not accept and permission was not granted.

Medical Institute, Great Nicobar Project Under Scrutiny

Asked if Great Nicobar project, which is being opposed by Congress, was discussed, Venugopal said the agenda was related to the functioning of institute of medical sciences in the islands but the members asked different queries about the project.

Asked if the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences is working properly, Venugopal said there are a lot of discrepancies. "That is why we discussed it. Construction has been going on for the last 12 years, poor management, construction work is very slow, a lot of discripancies, we discussed all that," Venugopal said.

The last meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament was held on June 4 in the Parliament premises.The agenda of the meeting included a briefing by Audit, followed by the oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on 'Performance Audit of Skill Development under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana' based on the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. (ANI)