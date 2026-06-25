The Tripura government plans to establish a comprehensive Tripura Water Grid to provide safe drinking water by using surplus surface water from 12 rivers, reducing dependence on groundwater and addressing high iron content in water.

The Tripura government has initiated plans to establish a comprehensive Tripura Water Grid aimed at ensuring safe and clean drinking water for people across the state by harnessing surplus surface water from its rivers.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting on the proposed project, Chief Minister Manik Saha discussed strategies for utilising surplus surface water from 12 rivers in Tripura to strengthen the state's drinking water supply network.

According to officials, the first phase of the ambitious project will focus on drawing surface water from the Gomati River to supply drinking water to key urban and semi-urban areas, including Udaipur, Bishramganj, Bishalgarh and Agartala.

The proposed Tripura Water Grid is expected to significantly reduce the state's dependence on groundwater sources, which currently form the backbone of its drinking water infrastructure. Officials noted that the initiative would also help address one of Tripura's longstanding water quality challenges--high iron content in groundwater. By increasing reliance on treated surface water, the project is expected to provide a sustainable and long-term solution to the problem while improving the quality of drinking water available to residents. The state government views the project as a major step towards strengthening water security, ensuring equitable access to potable water, and building resilient infrastructure to meet future demand. Once implemented, the Tripura Water Grid is expected to transform the state's water supply system by creating an integrated network capable of delivering safe drinking water to a larger population while promoting sustainable management of water resources.

Anti-Drug Abuse Rally Held in Agartala

Earlier, a rally was organised in Agartala on Wednesday morning to mark the observance of the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2026', with participants reiterating the need for collective action against substance abuse and illegal drug trade.

The programme commenced at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, where Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy attended as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed the participation of senior government officials, students, social organisations, and members of the public. Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of creating awareness among the younger generation about the harmful effects of drug abuse and underscored the government's commitment to building a drug-free society through coordinated efforts involving families, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations. (ANI)

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