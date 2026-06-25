Assam BJP held a pre-budget discussion, hailing the state's economic transformation under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the state has attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore.

Assam State BJP organised a pre-budget discussion in Guwahati on Wednesday. During the meeting, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and State BJP president Dilip Saikia said that Assam's economy has undergone an unprecedented transformation between the financial years 2014-15 and 2024-25, reflecting a remarkable journey of growth, resilience, and prosperity.

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"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has not only accelerated its economic progress but has also successfully addressed the aspirations and fundamental concerns of its people, thereby laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Assam," Dilip Saikia said.

Assam's Economic Resurgence

While delivering the inaugural address at the Pre-Budget Consultation organised by the State BJP in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia observed that Assam is steadily advancing towards becoming one of India's leading states, driven by the Chief Minister's farsighted vision and unwavering commitment to development. He further remarked that Assam's economic resurgence is playing a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Focus on People-Centric Budget

Delivering the keynote address, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah emphasised that the formulation of a pragmatic, people-centric, and growth-oriented budget would greatly benefit from the valuable suggestions and insights offered by distinguished stakeholders from diverse sectors. He noted that under the dynamic governance of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the implementation rate of budgetary allocations has risen to an impressive 90 per cent, and the Government remains firmly committed to achieving complete and effective implementation.

From Periphery to Prominence

The Finance Minister further stated that Assam today enjoys unprecedented importance and attention from the Union Government. Contrary to the perceptions of the past, the Centre no longer views Assam through a peripheral lens. "The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Assam more than thirty-five times stands as a powerful testament to the State's growing strategic significance and prominence on the national stage," Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Investment Hub in the Making

Highlighting Assam's economic metamorphosis, State Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah remarked that there was a time when even investments of Rs 1-2 crore struggled to find takers in the State. "Today, however, Assam has succeeded in attracting investment proposals exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore. Referring to the rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem, he stated that following the establishment of a semiconductor manufacturing facility, two additional semiconductor units are expected to be set up in the State, positioning Assam as a burgeoning hub of investment, innovation, and advanced manufacturing," he said.

Key Recommendations from Stakeholders

Participating in the consultation, several eminent personalities shared valuable recommendations.

MSME and 'Make in Assam'

Abhijit Baruah, Managing Director of Assam Air Products, advocated greater emphasis on the MSME sector as a means of augmenting State revenue and generating sustainable economic growth. He further proposed the adoption of a "Make in Assam" initiative inspired by the Government of India's flagship "Make in India" programme. He also recommended making the use of bamboo and cane products mandatory in Government construction projects, thereby promoting indigenous resources and sustainable development.

Boost for University Infrastructure

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, urged the Government to allocate greater resources for strengthening the university's infrastructure and academic ecosystem.

Support for Poultry Sector

Akashjyoti Gogoi, Managing Director of egg-producing enterprise "Bahubali," recommended insurance subsidies to support small-scale poultry and egg-producing farms, thereby enhancing their resilience and competitiveness.

Distinguished Participants

The consultation witnessed the participation of a distinguished gathering comprising economists, academicians, intellectuals, vice-chancellors from five universities, principals of fifteen colleges, authors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, sports administrators, and representatives from various trade and professional organisations. Representatives from leading financial institutions, including NABARD, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, and NEDFi, were also present.

Among the prominent participants were Abhijit Baruah, Managing Director of Assam Air Products; Akashjyoti Gogoi, Managing Director of Bahubali; Dr. Nomal Chandra Bora, Managing Director of GNRC; Selim Raja Mondal, General Manager of ATPO; noted educationist Dayananda Burhagohain; Ranjiv Sharma, Chairman of Sitajakhala; and Subodh Mallabaruah. Partha Pratim Pathak, Vice-President of the Assam Olympic Association; President of Laghu Udyog Bharati Chandra Shekhar Sharma; financial consultant Bikash Agarwala; ONGC's Chandra Shekhar Sharma; entrepreneur Mriganka Das; and renowned handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta, among several other distinguished personalities, also gave constructive suggestions in the event.

The consultation was also attended by Cabinet Ministers Rameswar Teli, Ashok Singhal, Ajanta Neog, Biswajit Daimary, Bimal Bora, and Kaushik Rai, Nilima Devi, along with Members of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi. (ANI)