The Delhi HC granted time to Salim Pistol to respond to a plea by Delhi Police challenging his interim bail. Accused of supplying illegal arms and linked to gangster Hasim Baba, his bail had been stayed by the High Court earlier this month.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time to Salim Ahmed alias Salim Pistol to file a response on a plea challenging the order granting him interim bail. It is alleged that he supplies illegal arms to gangs. He was granted interim bail in two criminal cases. Delhi police has challenged both orders.

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The High Court on June 12 stayed the order of interim bail granted to Salim Pistol. He was granted bail in a case connected with gangster Hasim Baba. Justice Vinod Kumar granted time to Salim Ahmed alias Salim Pistol's counsel to file a reply. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 10.

High Court Stays Bail on Police Plea

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police and had argued that respondent Salim Pistol is not only an accused in one case but is also involved in two MCOCA cases. He had further submitted that the allegations against the Respondent are that he supplies arms and ammunition to the various syndicates and therefore, keeping in view the urgency of the matter, the order dated 06.06.2026 be stayed.

It was stated that the accused had already been granted bail in an MCOCA case. However, he has not yet been released from jail due to the present case.

After hearing submissions made by the SPP, the High Court had stayed the order, saying, "In view of the submissions made, the order dated 06.06.2026 passed by the learned Trial Court is stayed till the next date of hearing."

Details of the Interim Bail

The trial court had granted interim bail to Salim Pistol from June 10 to July 1, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 40000 and two local sureties bond in the like amount.

Earlier, he was granted interim bail by the Karkardooma Court in a case under MCOCA on May 25, 2026. (ANI)