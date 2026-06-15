The Nagaland State Lottery has announced results for Dear Spark Monday weekly draw of June 15, 2026. The draw featured a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers including consolation, second, and third prizes. While the official winning numbers are still to be announced, participants are advised to check official sources.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for June 15, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 81H 67173 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 81H 67173

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 67173 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 01619, 34914, 36357, 66196, 78311, 79698, 82108, 83489, 85034, 99375

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 2970, 3023, 3799, 4124, 4618, 5142, 5996, 6273, 6938, 8018

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0200, 0468, 0665, 3021, 4185, 5255, 5553, 5864, 8076, 9350

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0172, 0306, 0349, 0366, 0475, 0506, 0523, 0628, 0631, 0822, 0886, 0889, 0910, 0939, 0985, 1032, 1092, 1119, 1316, 1338, 1857, 1888, 2006, 2035, 2045, 2112, 2144, 2162, 2209, 2311, 2382, 2595, 2655, 2805, 2857, 3377, 3386, 3437, 3619, 3724, 4146, 4167, 4210, 4338, 4499, 4607, 4609, 4625, 4628, 4841, 4960, 4992, 5021, 5210, 5284, 5365, 5561, 5795, 5839, 5881, 6174, 6330, 6335, 6639, 6702, 6751, 7128, 7259, 7378, 7534, 7565, 7584, 7816, 7840, 7877, 7993, 8116, 8153, 8184, 8205, 8258, 8271, 8387, 8444, 8489, 8649, 8673, 8824, 8973, 9117, 9120, 9152, 9155, 9160, 9373, 9528, 9626, 9637, 9850, 9879.

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 15, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)