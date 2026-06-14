The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Spark Sunday weekly draw on June 14, 2026, have been announced. This draw included a top prize of Rs 1 crore and various other prize categories for participants. While specific winning numbers are pending, officials have detailed the claim procedure.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday weekly lottery results for June 14, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 81D 04800 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

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Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – 81D 04800

Consolation Prize: ₹1000 (Winner) / ₹500 (Seller) – 04800 (All remaining series)

2nd Prize: ₹10,000 - 14376, 40381, 48443, 55506, 58831, 64573, 66552, 79981, 97830, 98083

3rd Prize: ₹500 - 0022, 0065, 1135, 3555, 4266, 6720, 7188, 8332, 8890, 8967

4th Prize: ₹250 - 1927, 3267, 4986, 5815, 6767, 7351, 7546, 8416, 8965, 9136

5th Prize: ₹120 (Winner) / ₹10 (Seller) - 0038, 1273, 2188, 3094, 3739, 4491, 5275, 6322, 7309, 8666 0128, 1493, 2214, 3107, 3824, 4732, 5362, 6467, 7328, 8739 0196, 1538, 2254, 3228, 3842, 4767, 5604, 6511, 7592, 8992 0259, 1609, 2304, 3228, 3871, 4849, 5765, 6785, 7632, 9133 0436, 1651, 2334, 3392, 3872, 5020, 5811, 6830, 7738, 9337 0466, 1779, 2559, 3446, 4101, 5064, 5844, 6840, 8105, 9472 0776, 1831, 2667, 3514, 4219, 5084, 5966, 6956, 8129, 9501 0854, 1909, 2750, 3529, 4240, 5109, 5987, 6988, 8185, 9504 1197, 2050, 2988, 3656, 4302, 5114, 6048, 7032, 8588, 9671 1268, 2179, 2988, 3618, 4446, 5233, 6132, 7164, 8588, 9671

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

ALSO READ: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)