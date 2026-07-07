An Ayodhya court has reserved its order on a police plea for custody of three accused in the Ram Temple donation theft case. An SIT investigation found prima facie evidence of theft, revealing over 70 instances of staff hiding cash on CCTV.

An Ayodhya court on Tuesday reserved its order on a police plea seeking seven-day custody of three jailed accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, in the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

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Ayodhya Police had moved the court seeking custody of the three men, arguing that their custodial interrogation was required to take the investigation forward.

The Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that questioning the accused was necessary for further progress in the case. Earlier on Sunday, a police team had questioned five accused inside the jail. Based on the information that emerged during that interrogation, police filed the application seeking custody of three of them. The court has reserved its order on the police custody plea.

SIT Investigation Uncovers Evidence

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the temple. The inquiry examined CCTV footage, statements of trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the MoU and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The report states that CCTV footage available from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly shows some counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. It also records instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities.

According to the SIT, the available footage documents around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period under review. Based on employee statements and discrepancies between counted cash and bank deposits, the report says similar incidents may also have occurred before April 27, although the absence of older CCTV footage prevented assessment of their actual extent.

Security Lapses and Key Accused Identified

The report says prescribed security measures, including frisking, biometric attendance, restrictions on personal belongings, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards provided under the trust's SOPs, were not effectively implemented. Based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, the report identifies Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement. It states that Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were repeatedly seen removing or concealing cash, while the others were seen assisting or engaging in similar acts.

Trust Officials Resign

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj announced that the resignations of Champat Rai as General Secretary and trustee Anil Mishra had been accepted following a Trust meeting. (ANI)