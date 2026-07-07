The Supreme Court refused to entertain a DMK plea alleging witness tampering in the Karur stampede case, noting the petitioner can approach the SC-appointed monitoring committee. The DMK withdrew the plea to pursue contempt proceedings instead.

Senior advocate and DMK MP P. Wilson on Tuesday said the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi alleging attempts to influence witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case, after observing that the petitioner had an appropriate remedy before the Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the CBI investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SC-Appointed Committee's Role

Speaking to ANI, Wilson said, "I would point out the order passed by the Supreme Court on 13th of October 2025. In that order, the Supreme Court, while transferring the investigation to CBI, has appointed a three-member committee headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi." He outlined the directions issued by the apex court."The directions are very important because that is what transpired during the hearing. The committee shall monitor the investigation transferred to CBI and, as a matter of liberty, issue proper directions for the areas in which the investigation is required to be carried out. Therefore, the entire power is vested in the committee to monitor and to issue directions. Number two is that it shall monitor the investigation carried out by the CBI as directed. Number three is CBI. The committee shall have the liberty to review the evidence collected by the CBI from time to time and supervise the investigation to ensure it reaches to a logical conclusion. Number four is the committee may undertake an inquiry into the matter ancillary incidental to the Karur stampede which might be necessary to ensure fair, transparent and independent investigation into the matter as it deems fit."

Wilson said the DMK has decided to withdraw its petition and pursue contempt proceedings instead. "The Supreme Court felt that you have an appropriate remedy to work out before the appropriate authority. Apart from that, Mr RS Bharathi has already pointed out in his petition that he is going to move a contempt petition for the speeches of Thiru Aadhav Arjuna, the Minister. So the Supreme Court pointed it out. Therefore, under these circumstances, the DMK has withdrawn the petition to pursue the contempt remedy. No one asked for an injunction preventing Vijay from going to Karur or restraining him from distributing the welfare measures. What is being asked is that you give the welfare measures; we have no objection. But let it not influence the witness. That is only the prayer."

Supreme Court Refuses Plea

The remarks came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Organising Secretary RS Bharathi alleging attempts by accused persons belonging to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to influence witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case.

A bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe allowed Bharathi to withdraw the application and granted him liberty to pursue other remedies available in law.

"Heard Mr Ranjit Kumar for the applicant. He seeks to withdraw this application to pursue such other remedies as may be available. We dismiss the application as withdrawn on the above terms," the Court said.

During the hearing, the Court questioned how it could entertain an application filed by a political rival seeking restrictions on public statements and other actions after it had already transferred the investigation into the stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).