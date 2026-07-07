Home Minister Amit Shah launched a mega plantation drive in Delhi to plant over one crore native plants in the Ridge area over four years. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aims to transform the Ridge into the 'lungs of Green Delhi'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Eco Restoration Mega Plantation Drive in Delhi under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and announced that over one crore native plants would be planted across the Ridge area over the next four years as part of the government's plan to transform it into the "lungs of Green Delhi." The event also marked the launch of a mission to plant 70 lakh saplings across the national capital. Shah planted a sapling during the programme, which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Praveen Khandelwal, along with Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mega Plantation Drive Part of Broader Master Plan

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the plantation drive formed part of a broader master plan for the capital's development. "Today many programmes have been brought together from this single platform. The foundation stone of the high-security prison in Narela was laid, the e-inauguration of the automated vehicle testing centre was done, three newly built depots were inaugurated, 300 electric buses were launched, and most importantly, we have started the programme to rejuvenate the Ridge and make it green once again," he said.

Transforming the Ridge into Delhi's 'Lungs'

Highlighting the environmental significance of the Ridge, Shah said the government had provided legal protection to a large part of the forest area and initiated a long-term ecological restoration plan. "In the remaining four years of our Delhi government, we will protect 6,300 hectares of the Green Ridge forest sector by planting trees. These 6,300 hectares of Green Ridge will become Delhi's lungs and protect Delhi's environment. More than one crore native plants, over 35 lakh large tree saplings and 65 lakh other shrubs, bamboo and medicinal plants will be planted," Shah said.

Focus on Native Biodiversity

He said native species such as peepal, banyan, neem, gular, arjun and jamun would be planted to restore biodiversity and improve the capital's ecological balance. The Union Home Minister urged Delhi residents to participate in the campaign by registering on the Green Drive portal and planting trees under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Restoration Programme

Shah said the Delhi government had also prepared a Working Plan Document for 2026-2036, an Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary management plan and the Delhi Bird Atlas as part of a comprehensive ecosystem restoration programme. He added that themed forests, ponds, archaeological conservation and public amenities would be developed within the Ridge area.

Tackling Yamuna Pollution

He also said the government would soon sign an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to ensure that around 1,500 metric tonnes of cattle dung generated daily by dairies is processed into biogas and natural fertiliser instead of flowing into the Yamuna.

Coordinated Efforts for a Greener Delhi

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the campaign to plant 70 lakh saplings marked a major step towards restoring the capital's green cover and thanked the Union Home Minister for supporting the initiative, saying coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi government would help address major environmental challenges. (ANI)