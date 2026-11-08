Nagaland State Lottery declared the Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM draw result, awarding a Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Check prize breakdown and claim steps here.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries declared the results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM draw, awarding a bumper Rs 1 Crore jackpot to the first prize ticket holder. Each ticket cost Rs 6. The draw issued up to seven crore tickets across authorised retail networks.

Held every Sunday evening, the Dear Magic Sunday draw remains one of the prominent weekly lotteries organised under state government guidelines.

Overview of the Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM Draw

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Magic Sunday draw is conducted weekly under official supervision, providing systematic procedures for number selection and result verification. For this edition, up to 7 crore tickets were printed and made available through authorised retail distribution networks. Individual entry tickets were sold at the official price of Rs 6 each.

The draw proceedings commenced at 8:00 PM, followed shortly by the publication of the official winning numbers. The state lottery administration maintains strict oversight over the drawing process to ensure transparency across all prize tiers.

Breakdown of Prize Categories

Rs 1 Crore goes to the top winner as the 1st prize jackpot. In addition to the grand jackpot of Rs 1 Crore, the lottery structure features multiple secondary tiers designed to distribute rewards across ticket holders. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is awarded to matching ticket series numbers corresponding to the top winning combination.

The full breakdown of cash prizes across all categories includes:

1st Prize Jackpot: Rs 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Live proceedings began at 8:00 PM, followed by the complete winner list PDF publication at 8:15 PM online. This multi-tiered structure allows lower matching numbers to claim non-jackpot cash amounts.

How Winners Claim Cash Prizes

Sunday evening at 8:15 PM, the official PDF result sheet was uploaded to authorised state lottery portals. Ticket holders are advised to cross-check their printed ticket numbers against the published winning numbers. Valid photo proof is required to begin the claims process.